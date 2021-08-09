TN special DGP, SP charged in woman cop sexual harassment case

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) A court in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram has served a charge sheet on Special Director General of Police, Rajesh Das, and Superintendent of Police, D. Kannan in a case of sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate's court served the charge sheet on Kannan for having waylaid and prevented the woman police officer from filing a complaint against the Special DGP.