TN students through sand art urge people to vote

Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Students of Velammal Vidyalaya (Annexure), Sr. Secondary School here through their sand art have urged voters to exercise their democratic right on April 6.

Elections for Tamil Nadu Assembly are slated for April 6.

The students of Velammal Vidyalaya created a huge sand sculpture at the Marina Beach here on Friday that aimed to woo voters to exercise their democratic right to vote.