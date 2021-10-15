TN teacher held for beating Class 12 student

A video of the teacher thrashing the student on Wednesday (October 13) was made by other students in the class and uploaded in social media which turned viral.

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) A physics teacher, who canned a Class 12 student for not being regular in Tamil Nadu's Chidambaram, was arrested on Friday after a video went viral.

The incident took place at Nandanar Boys High school in Chidambaram.

The teacher, identified as Subramanian, was infuriated after a student did not attend his previous class and on Wednesday he made him kneel down and resorted to caning. The teacher had also kicked the student repeatedly.

After the vidoe went viral, the student, who was given corporal punishment complained to the school principal, who in turn reported the matter to the education department.

The school in-charge Sundara Pandian while speaking to IANS said that he had reported the matter to the police.

The Tamil Nadu government in its order has clearly mentioned that the students can prefer both offline and online classes and the punishment meted out to the student during the pandemic period was decried with the state education department taking up the matter seriously.

The teacher was produced before the Cuddalore judicial magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody. The Education department officials told IANS that a department-level inquiry would be conducted against the teacher and necessary action would be taken.

--IANS

aal/dpb