TN to augment cyber crime wing with high tech equipment, personnel

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a virtual meeting with cyber professionals and police officials on Friday, said that with the cyber crimes have turning into a menace with fraudsters siphoning of money from gullible people and high incidence of sex cyber crimes.

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has decided to augment the state police's cyber wing's capability by providing them more modern gadgets and recruiting highly-trained professionals.

The state Home Department is already constructing an integrated cyber crime centre in Chennai at a cost of Rs 10.28 crore, and Stalin laid its foundation stone at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy at Oonamancherry on Thursday.

At the foundation stone laying ceremony, he said that the state cyber crime division will get all the modern gadgets and tools to effectively monitor and check cyber crimes which are becoming a menace to the people of the state.

A highly-placed police officer told IANS that the Chief Minister "has indicated that we must go with the best of technologies and that the state must prevent all sorts of cybercrimes including crimes in the sexual domain as well as fraudulent financial transactions. The government is trying to upgrade the cyber wing in the lines of developed countries like the US and the UK".

The state government is also planning to rope in the services of experts as consultants for the cyber cell and it has been decided that money need not be a constraint.

