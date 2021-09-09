TN to carry out extensive land surveys to trace temples' lost land

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department will carry out extensive surveys using different global positioning systems(DGPS) to trace lost land of temples in the state.

It has already engaged 150 licensed surveyors to complete the work.

The land records details of 2019-20 and 1988-90 have shown a starling mismatch of around 50,000 acres of temple land in Tamil Nadu. Department officials told IANS that thousands of land records are missing.