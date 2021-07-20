TN to form flying squads to inspect buildings under construction

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu housing and urban development minister, S. Muthusamy has said that the state would form flying squads to inspect the buildings under construction to prevent any violation in the layout or approval. The minister said that if there are any defects it would be rectified at the initial stages itself based on the reports of the flying squad.

The minister was speaking to reporters at Erode on Tuesday.

Muthusamy said that presently the officials inspect a building only after its work is completed to check for violations and to issue the completion certificate.

He said that instead, flying squads will inspect the construction site at each stage of building and will mark out the violations and inform the concerned authorities if anything found illegal. The minister said that this would help the building owner also to make the necessary changes in the construction according to the report given by the squad.

The housing and urban minister said that chief minister, M.K. Stalin has directed the officials that building permissions must be given in 45 working days and that there should not be any violations.

Several violations were noticed in Tamil Nadu and constructions without taking into account the Coastal Zone guidelines were rampant in the state. The Madras High court has also made a few observations against the blatant violation of declared norms in the state of Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/skp/