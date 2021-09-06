TN to observe Periyar's birthday as 'Day of Social Justice'

The birth anniversary of the social reformer who campaigned relentlessly against several social evils falls on September 17.

Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday announced in the legislative Assembly that the birth anniversary of social reformer and Dravidar Kazhagam founder E.V. Ramaswamy Periyar would be observed as 'Day of Social Justice'.

The Chief Minister's announcement was welcomed by all the political parties in the Assembly.

Stalin said that on the day, all the employees of the state government must take a pledge to follow the principles of self-respect, rationalism, brotherhood, equality, humanitarianism and social justice.

The Chief Minister said that it was due to the relentless campaign against social evils by Periyar that the state of Tamil Nadu has developed a culture of questioning anything that is not rational. He also said that Periyar or 'Thanthai Periyar', as he was fondly called, had promoted science in the minds of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said that Periyar had always upheld the rights of the backward classes as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and his commitment for social upliftment of these categories of people had led to the first Amendment of the constitution of India in 1951.

Leader of the house and state Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan told the Assembly that Periyar should always be remembered and his principles of self-respect must be included in textbooks.

BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran said that BJP also believes in abolition of caste and upholding the rights of women.

AIADMK leader Vaithalingam also welcomed the statement of Stalin and said that the AIADMK is for social justice and empowerment of women, adding that Periyar was a great social reformer who should always be remembered and given respect.

