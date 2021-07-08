TN to replace 'Central' govt with 'Union' govt in school books

In a statement, the Corporation's Chairman Dindigul I. Leoni said on Thursday that several people in the state are now using the term "Union Government" and when textbooks are printed from the next academic year onwards, it will replace the term "Central Government".

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation on Thursday said that the term "Central Government" would be replaced by the word "Union Government" in the school text books printed by it from the next academic year onwards.

The textbook of students of Class 1 to 12 in the state board are being printed by the Text Book corporation in both English and Tamil.

Addressing the Assembly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had said that his DMK would use the term "Union Government" as it had used it in the past also.

Meanwhile the appointment of Leoni as Corporation Chairman has drawn flak from opposition with PMK leader and former Union Minister, Anbumani Ramadoss saying, in a tweet, that: "Appointing Dindigul I.Leoni as the Chairman of Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Service Corporation is an insult to the position. Leoni is someone who has constantly made distasteful remarks about women."

Leoni was widely criticised for his purported sexist remarks about women while campaigning for DMK leader Sivasenapathy in Coimbatore during the 2021 Assembly elections.

