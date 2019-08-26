TN to sign MoU with UK's Kings College Hospital

In a statement issued here, the Tamil Nadu government said the MoU will be signed during Chief Minister K. Palaniswami's visit there.

Leading a team of ministers and officials, Palaniswami is leaving for the UK and the USA to meet businessmen there in order to attract investments to Tamil Nadu.

From the UK, Palaniswami will fly to the USA where he will meet Tamil entrepreneurs and officials of Ford Motor Company, Caterpillar Inc., Bloom Energy founded by K.R. Sridhar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and others.

Palaniswami will leave India on September 1 and return on September 10 after a two-day halt in Dubai where he will address a meeting of entrepreneurs.