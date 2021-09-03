TN to spend Rs 100 cr to beautify its beaches till 2026

A 'Green Champion' award with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore will be started for individuals and institutions engaged in environment protection, the minister added.

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government will spend Rs 100 crore over a five-year period to beautify its beaches to get a blue flag certificate, said Siva V. Meyyanathan, state Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

Announcing this in the state Assembly while presenting the demand for grants, Meyyanathan said the beautification of the Kovalam beach at an outlay of Rs 10 crore to qualify for a blue flag certificate is currently being done.

During the fiscal year 2021-22, two beaches in the state will be cleaned and beautified at an outlay of Rs 20 crore, he added.

Similarly, over a period of five years a sum of Rs 100 crore will be spent to clean and beautify several beaches in the state.

Meyyanathan said the state pollution control board will issue consent letters to industries to operate for more than one year.

According to him, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will be modernised at an outlay of Rs 32 crore.

