TN to vaccinate all Nilgiri advasis by June-end

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government is planning to vaccinate all 21,493 Adivasis or tribals in the Nilgiri district by the end of this month.

The state's Public Health Department in a statement on Sunday night said that it will get all the tribes of the district inoculated.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramaniam during his visit to Udhagamandalam on Sunday told reporters that of the 21,493 Adivasis in Nilgiri district, only 3,000 were vaccinated so far. The state aims to vaccinate all.