TN's 'idli paati' to have own home, courtesy Anand Mahindra

The Mahindra group has acquired 3.5 cents in Vadivelampalayam, on the city's outskirts, and will build a small house on it for idli paati.

Kamalathal, better known as 'idli paati' or 'idli grandma', has been part of local lore for decades for selling idlis at Re 1 apiece.

Coimbatore, April 3 (IANS) Thanks to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Coimbatore's 'idli paati' will have a roof of her own.

Kamalathal's new home will be a single BHK house and include a kichen and dining space where the 82-year-old woman can continue her yeoman service.

The octogenarian prepares close to a thousand idlis everyday for the past 30 years. Initially they were priced at 50 paise apiece, but she hiked the price to Re 1 as overall costs increased.

"Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone's inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Kamalathal also expressed happiness on the happy turn of events.

Her customers comprise daily wage labourers who don't have to go hungry because of her idlis. The old lady has been making and selling idlis for decades, without hiking the price, barring once, even during last year's Covid crisis.

--IANS

pvn/arm