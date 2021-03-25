To ensure beef supply, Goa to outsource abattoir: CM

"The government of Goa is studying the possibility of outsourcing the modern abattoir of Goa Meat Complex to private companies for the period of ten years," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Animal Husbandry Minister Mauvin Godinho told the state legislative Assembly in a written reply on Thursday.

The written reply, which was tabled in response to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo, also sought to know when the state's only abattoir would be operational in order to meet the demand for beef in Goa.

"As there is a ban on slaughter and transport of animals in both the neighbouring states, we are not able to give a definite time frame for the meat complex to become operational," Sawant said. The reply also stated that there was no shortage of beef in Goa.

Goa consumes nearly 25 tons of beef everyday, most of which was traditionally sourced from traders in Karnataka. In wake of a new Karnataka legislation, which severely restricts transportation of beef, the state has witnessed a shortage of red meat in recent times.

