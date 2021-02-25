To protest fuel price hike, Mamata Banerjee takes electric scooter to office

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 25 (ANI): Protesting against fuel price hike, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rode pillion on an electric scooter to state secretariat Nabanna from her residence at Kalighat in Kolkata.



With a placard protesting against the petrol price hike hanging around her neck, Banerjee sat behind a Trinamool Congress leader who rode the battery-powered electric scooter.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said, "There was demonetisation, and now fuel prices are rising. Modi government is selling everything in the country. From Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to coal everything in the country is being sold. This is an anti-people, anti-youth and anti-farmer government."

Over a period of time the prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply in the country.

Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the fuel price rise. (ANI)

