Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said here on Tuesday that "people are wearing saffron clothes and raping."

"Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping, rapes are happening inside temples, is this our religion? Those who have defamed our 'Sanatan Dharma', not even god will forgive them," Singh said at an event.



The event was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kamal Nath said, "Some people are understandably unhappy at my participation here as they think they have the contract on religious matters."

Namdas Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba said, "From every district of the state, saints will meet here in this Sant Samagam programme."

Hitting out at BJP, Computer Baba said, "BJP used to say that there is a government of saints here which was false. The then Chief Minister did not interact with the saints and listen to them. We trust Kamal Nath government and within nine months he is listening to Sant Samaj." (ANI)



