Today India stands as confident & self-reliant under Modi: Nadda

Nadda said, "Today India stands as a confident and self-reliant nation under Prime Minister Modi. We are excelling on social and economic fronts, thanks to the effective policies and programmes of the Modi government which include Jan Dhan Yojna, Jan Suraksha Yojna, Mudra Yojna, Digital India, Ujjalwala Yojna, Ujala Yojna, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, Awas Yojna, Soubhagya Yojna, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, Make in India among others."

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 20 years as head of public office, BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Thursday said that today India stands as a confident and self-reliant nation under him.

On October 7, 2001, Modi was first sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. "From being the four-term Chief Minister of Gujarat to heading the world's largest democracy as its 'Pradhan Sewak', the 20-year-long journey of public service of Modi has been devoted towards making India a prosperous and strong nation - a Vishwaguru. A 'karmyogi' par excellence, Modi has given our nation the confidence of fulfilling our dream of a 'New India'," Nadda said.

"Prime Minister has always treaded the path of commitment, devotion, dedication and selfless service. The Pradhan Sewak's 'mantra' for governance has been the upliftment of poor and backward classes and progress and prosperity of our nation. Today India stands amongst the leading powers in the world, while the BJP has been recognized globally for fulfilling its pledge of 'Sewa hi Sangathan'."

Nadda mentioned that PM Modi has created an eco-system of solving the problems and addressing the issues of our country. "Prime Minister has exceptional qualities of taking quick and firm decisions, and with his patience and foresightedness he has been able to tackle some of the old issues plaguing our country," the BJP chief said.

Nadda pointed out that successful resolution to some old disputes and problems like scrapping of Article 370, bringing to an end the regressive triple 'talaq', starting construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission, Citizenship Amendment Act, 10 per cent reservation to poor belonging to the general category, GST. "All these decisions are the important milestones crossed by the Modi government which are going to lay strong foundations of our Nation. It will help us in making our country stronger and more prosperous," he said.

--IANS

ssb/skp/