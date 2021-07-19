Tokyo court jails two Americans for helping ex-Nissan boss escape: Reports

Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The Tokyo district court on Monday sentenced Michael Taylor and his son Peter to two years and one year and eight months, respectively, for helping ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape the country, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.



The Taylors admitted their guilt in June.

Michael and Peter Taylors, aged 60 and 28, were accused of helping Ghosn, who was under house arrest, to flee Japan in a luggage box on a private jet for Lebanon in December 2019 to avoid prosecution. A year before, the Japanese police detained the former Nissan chief suspected of concealing his incomes worth 9.1 billion yen ($86 million).

In early March, the Taylors were extradited from the United States to Japan, following the latter's order to arrest the two for violating border crossing rules and assisting Ghosn's escape. Peter had received 144 million yen from the Ghosns for their help, according to documents, presented to a US court before the extradition. (ANI/Sputnik)

