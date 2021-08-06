Tokyo Metropolitan government holds robotic art event

Tokyo [Japan], August 6 (ANI): Coinciding with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympics Games, The Constant Gardeners event is being organised at Ueno Onshi Park.



The three-month-long event is organised by Tokyo Metropolitan Government in association with artists from the United Kingdom. In this event, the artists are four robot arms, the models are Olympic athletes and the canvas is a Japanese Zen garden.

Analysing past video footage from across a wide range of sporting disciplines and events, The Constant Gardeners communicate and celebrate the motion and physicality in professional athletics.

"This festival is part of many cultural events to celebrate Tokyo Olympic and Paralympics. The games are not only about sports but it also carries a cultural message and is considered as cultural Olympiad. It is defined as a policy. And we want more people to be interested in the Olympic game by making such cultural exhibitions. Several events are developed under the Tokyo Festival umbrella," said Yuko Ishiwata, Arts Council Tokyo.

Four robotic arms work alternatively at a traditional Japanese Zen garden to draw art to mark the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympics Games.

In daily performances, the gardeners collaborate to create 150 unique illustrations throughout the Olympics.

Japanese traditional Zen garden has attracted people with robotic artwork during the mega sporting event.

"The one thing that as the artist and the author of this work, I am very keen for people to experience to come here, it is obviously more difficult now- to create a moment of calm a moment of reflection and a moment to meditate," said Jason Bruges, Artist.

Ueno Park is one of Japan's five oldest public parks known for spectacular cherry blossoms in the spring, Ueno Zoo and many museums.

Its history started in the Edo era about 400 years ago. The 3rd General of the Edo Government built a big temple here and an internal political war was developed. About 150 years ago, it is nominated as the first Official Park in Japan.

"Ueno is a place full of history and there are many old items so it is really interesting to see latest robot technology here," a visitor said.

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympics Games is being in the wake of the corona crisis. It expresses the direction of the future path. The robotic artwork by Tokyo Metropolitan Government at a historical park sets a new pattern. (ANI)

