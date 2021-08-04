Tokyo Olympics: Assam Assembly proceedings to be adjourned for 20 minutes to watch Lovlina's match

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 4 (ANI): Assam Assembly proceedings will be adjourned for 20 minutes on Wednesday to watch boxer Lovlina Borgohain's match who will take on Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semi-final bout at Tokyo Olympics.



State Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "Assam Assembly proceedings will be adjourned for 20 minutes and all MLAs will watch in the House the boxing match between India's Lovlina Borgohain and Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in women's welterweight semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics."

Yesterday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lit an earthen lamp at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati and prayed for the boxer.

Lovlina is the first Assamese to secure a medal in the history of 125 years of the Olympic Games and is set to bout in the seminal finals today to secure her berth for the finals.

Lovlina (69kg) has assured India a bronze after storming into the semifinals. Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance. (ANI)