Tokyo Olympics: Hockey player Lalit Upadhayay's family celebrates Team India's win

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Family members of Indian hockey player Lalit Upadhayay celebrated the Indian hockey team's win in the Bronze-medal match against Germany on Thursday.



"I'm so happy today. There is no end to my happiness today. I can't express it in words. We had prayed to God that we win," said Lalit's mother.

"It was a tense day. It was really important for India to win this since we didn't win any medal in hockey for years. This is India's comeback in hockey. We are proud of that," said another family member.

Lalit's father was overwhelmed with emotions at the win.

"We were waiting for this, for India to win. India has won and it's important. My son had some issues with his foot so he was rested for this game. I will offer some sweets," he said.

The Indian hockey team defeated Germany in the Bronze medal match 5-4 on Thursday, ending a 41 year-long wait for a medal in the sport.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian team had lost to Belgium 2-5 in the semi-finals which put them into a battle for the Bronze medal with Germany. (ANI)

