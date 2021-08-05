Tokyo Olympics: New India gaining global recognition not through ranks, but by winning medals, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Hours after the Indian men's Hockey team won a Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that new India is gaining global recognition not through ranks, but by winning medals.



"New India is gaining global recognition not through ranks, but by winning medals. It has been proved that one's progress is decided by hard work, not family. Indian youth is moving forward, it's progressing," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister was speaking at an interactive session with the beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh via video conference.

Indian hockey team defeated Germany in the Bronze medal by a margin of 5-4 on Thursday, ending a 41 years-long wait for a medal in the sport.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian team had lost to Belgium by a margin of 2-5 in the semi-finals, which put them into a battle for the Bronze medal with Germany.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur among many others congratulated and praised the team after their win. (ANI)