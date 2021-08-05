Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi congratulates Indian men's hockey team for winning Bronze

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Minutes after the Indian men's Hockey team won the Bronze medal by beating beat Germany 5-4 on Thursday, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team and said that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.



"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team," said a tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

The Indian men's hockey team locked horns against Germany in the Bronze medal match.

The team lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semi-final on Tuesday. India reached the semi-final of men's hockey in the Olympics after four decades. (ANI)