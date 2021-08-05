Tokyo Olympics: Punjab minister announces Rs 1 cr cash reward for each men's hockey team players from state

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): As the Indian men's hockey team clinched bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Minister of Sports & Youth Services in Punjab, Rana Gurmit S Sodhi on Thursday announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore each for players from state.



"On this historic day for #IndianHockey I am delighted to announce a cash award of Rs 1crore each to players 4m #Punjab. We await ur return to celebrate the much deserving medal in #Olympics. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #IndvsGer #Hockey #IndianHockeyTeam @capt_amarinder @Media_SAI," read a tweet by Rana Gurmit.

The Minister praised the team on the historic victory against Germany and tweeted, "An absolutely Gripping Match! Our boys have done it in #Tokyo2020 Bringing an #Olympic medal home after 41 years #BronzeMedal #India #Punjab is proud of this Brilliant Team Play #HockeyIndiaTeam All 5 scorers #Punjab. Simranjeet Singh @rupinderbob3 @13harmanpreet Hardik Singh".

It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised on Thursday as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal here at the Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch.

The Men in Blue showed absolute resilience, strength, and winning spirit to register a remarkable comeback win against a strong German team. (ANI)

