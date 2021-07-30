Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu played with maturity and a cool mind, says father PV Ramana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): After India shuttler and reigning world champion PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, her father credited the coach for training the badminton player and applauded the defensive approach of the star athlete.



Sindhu's father PV Ramana speaking to the media on Friday said: "The way he (PV Sindhu's coach) trained her, worked out well. She didn't show much aggression but played with maturity and a cool mind. I haven't spoken with her, I will do that in the evening."

Ramana said Sindhu definitely has an edge but ultimately the better player will win.

"The one who plays better will win. If she doesn't let her attack, Sindhu will have an edge. Training, defence, dribbles helped her. She played defence really well, very convinced with the way she played defence today," PV Ramana said further.

The 26-year-old shuttler who had won silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics trumping Japan's fourth-seeded Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in a 56-minute quarterfinal clash.

The Hyderabad-based player said she was happy to enter the semifinals but needs to prepare for the next match.

"I'm happy but it's not over yet. For me, it's time to go back, relax and get ready for the next match. I'm happy but I need to prepare for the next match. There were some very long rallies. The second game was very important, I was leading and Akane came back -- so I couldn't relax, Sindhu told Badminton World Federation (BWF).

"On my side, there were a few errors. I wasn't nervous even though she was at game point, my coach was saying: 'It's okay, keep the focus and you'll get there. He was constantly supporting me and that got me by and I'm happy I got back in two games," Sindhu said. (ANI)