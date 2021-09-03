Tokyo Paralympics: Avani's family celebrates her victory

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 3 (ANI): After Indian shooter Avani Lekhara won a bronze medal in the R8 women's 50m rifles in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, the family members celebrated the victory by distributing sweets at their residence in Jaipur.



This is Avani's second medal in the Paralympics 2020. On Monday, the Olympian had won Gold in 10m rifle.

Speaking to ANI, GR Lekhara, Avani 's grandfather, said, "We are really happy that Avani won gold medal in 10m shooting and also 50m shooting. She has made us proud. There is another match on September 5 and I hope she brings a medal in that game."

He also said that it is an honour that she has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. He added, "She really works hard."

Gulab Devi, her grandmother, said, "It is really proud moment of us. She has been working hard for the past of five years. When we spoke to her, she said that she playing it to win a medal." (ANI)

