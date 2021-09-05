Tokyo Paralympics: Happy to have won medal for my country, says Javelin thrower Sundar Singh

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar made his return back home at Delhi Airport on early Sunday morning after winning a Bronze medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.



"I am very happy to have won a medal for my country," said Gurjar while talking to ANI.

Hema, his sister who had come to receive him said, "I am extremely happy that he won a medal for his country. He made his country and parents proud. I am proud to be known as his sister."

Sundar captured bronze in Tokyo Paralympics with a season-best throw of 62.58.

Sundar Singh was shown a red flag in his 3rd and 4th attempts, after which he landed a 64.01 for his season-best in the 5th throw to land himself in a medal position. (ANI)