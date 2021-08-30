Tokyo Paralympics: My son is my hero, says Yogesh Kathuniya's mother

Bahadurgarh (Haryana) [India], August 30 (ANI): After Indian Discus Thrower Yogesh Kathuniya won a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Monday, happiness was writ large on the faces of his family members.



His proud mother Meena Devi told ANI, "This silver medal is equivalent to a gold medal for me. Today, my happiness knows no limits."

Talking about his struggle, she said, "In 2006, when he was paralysed we took to him to every corner of the world for treatment. He was also in a wheelchair for three years. In the same year, doctors in Chandigarh had said that he would never be able to walk again. But I had belief in God and in my struggle to give me the necessary treatment that he would be able to walk again. For three years, I used to drop him to army school on a wheelchair."

She further said, "He expressed his wish to play with his school friends while on his wheelchair, I told him 'Don't worry one day you will stand and play'. Other children's parents used to bring toys for their kids but I gave a wheelchair. After seeing his success, I am proud of him."

"My son is my hero and winning the medal for the country is a big thing," She added.

Subedar Hukum Chand, Kathuniya's grandfather, said, "Yogesh learned the sport here in Bahadurgarh. While playing, he got paralysed. I was expecting gold from him and told him to win the gold medal. But for me winning a silver medal is equivalent to gold. He has made us proud." (ANI)