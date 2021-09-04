Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi lauds Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar for winning medals

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar over the phone on winning historic medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.



He expressed joy that Indian athletes are excelling in different sports and that the spirit of confidence among the players is remarkable.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi took Twitter to congratulate the sportspersons for their remarkable achievements.

"Pramod Bhagat has won the hearts of the entire nation. He is a Champion, whose success will motivate millions. He showed remarkable resilience and determination. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

"Overjoyed by Manoj Sarkar's wonderful performance. Congrats to him for bringing home the prestigious Bronze Medal in badminton. Wishing in the very best for the times ahead," he added.

Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday.

Battling it out on Court 1, the first-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This is India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Further, India shuttler Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal after defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles SL3 event here at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 3 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. Sarkar defeated Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the bronze medal match. The entire match lasted for 47 minutes. (ANI)