Tokyo Paralympics: President Kovind, Vice President Naidu congratulate shooter Singhraj Adhana for winning Silver medal

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday congratulated shooter Singhraj Adhana for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics Games.



The President praised Singhraj for his exceptional performances.

"Singhraj Adana wins a silver medal and adds to his bronze-winning performance in Tokyo #Paralympics. Congratulations for your exceptional performances. May you enjoy many more victories in the future," the President said in a tweet.

The Vice President of India also lauded the Paralympian and said that the entire country is proud of him.

"Our Paralympians continue to bring glory to the nation! Heartiest congratulations to Manoj Narwal for winning the Gold medal and Singhraj for bagging the Silver medal in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event at Tokyo #Paralympics 2020. The entire country is proud of you and elated at your win," tweeted the Vice President.

PM Modi also spoke to Narwal and Adhana and congratulated them.

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana clinched the gold and silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

Nineteen-year-old Manish created a Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal.

Singhraj Adhana started better of the two Indians in the final as he was placed in the lead at the table after the first 10 shots while amassing 92.1 points. Manish who finished seventh in the qualification, had a very jittery start to the final as he gathered 87.2 in the 1st competition stage.

Singhraj and Manish then stepped up when it mattered the most as both shooters held their nerves against the early charge of the Chinese pair in the elimination stage. Manish then dramatically dropped to the 4th position after the 18th shot. But in his 19th and 20th shot, the 19-year-old Indian aimed a sensational 10.8 and 10.5 to grab the first place from Singhraj.

With a fight against the compatriot for a first-place finish, Manish finished with an 8.4 and 9.1 meanwhile Singhraj got 8.5 and 9.4 in his last two shots. (ANI)

