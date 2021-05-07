Tokyo prepares transparent toilets for public convenience

Shibuya, [Japan] May 7 (ANI): "The Tokyo Toilet"- attractive lavatories for public convenience in Shibuya city of Japan have been made by "The Nippon Foundation".



The public park in Shibuya city is popular for relaxation. The view of the toilet in the park is in sync with the harmony of the place, with the texture and warmth of wood.

The facility is white with an art-designed roof.

A renowned architect has designed this toilet. The "The Tokyo Toilet" are unique devices with colourful and clear mechanisms.

"When the lock is not on, the space inside is transparent. The reason is that the user can see if someone is using the toilet," said Mihoko Ueki, a member of the Social Innovation Team at The Nippon Foundation.

Mihoko Ueki also added that "before entering the toilet, user can check whether the toilet is in a clean state. In this way, when the user doesn't lock the door, the user can see everything from the inside, such as the people in the park and on the street. Other people can also see the space inside from the outside. Next, try locking the door. Locking results in an opaque state that is not visible from the outside and the inside."

This unique system uses special film. When the key is closed and electricity flows, it becomes transparent to opaque.

"As it is transparent, I immediately get to know if there's a user inside. It's very comfortable because it is also wide inside," said a visitor to the park.

"The Tokyo Toilet" project aims to renew facilities and conveniences in Public Park in Shibuya area of Tokyo city, in cooperation with famous and renowned designers and architects.

The Nippon Foundation's social innovation team added that "The public toilets in the park were usually dirty and smelly. Under this project, by utilizing the power of design and opening a new toilet, we hope that everyone will recognize that public toilets are everyone's toilets."

"By March 2022, we have a target to complete 17 other toilets. When the coronavirus ends, we would like people from abroad to come to Japan and enjoy a toilet tour," added Ueki.

These toilets are installed with barrier-free type toilets. The unique project "The Tokyo Toilet" is attracting attention for creating a landscape of urban spaces and becoming a new tourist spot for foreign travelers. (ANI)

