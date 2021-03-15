Tokyo reports 175 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo [Japan], March 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Tokyo on Monday reported 175 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the capital's tally to 115,584.



The local government and health officials said the seven-day average of daily cases stood at 287.6, which is 113.5 per cent of the average for the previous week.

The seven-day average has remained high of late and above the metropolitan government's aim to keep the figure below 70 per cent of the previous week.

Of the 175 new COVID-19 cases in the capital of 14 million on Monday, the majority were aged in their 20s, followed by patients aged in their 40s. (ANI/Xinhua)





