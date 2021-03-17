Tokyo stocks almost flat in morning as market eyes Fed meeting

Tokyo, March 17 (IANS) Tokyo stocks were essentially flat on Wednesday morning as investors refrained from making bold moves ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting that comes against a backdrop of increasing borrowing costs due to rising bond yields.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 25.12 points, or 0.08 percent, from Tuesday to 29,946.21, Xinhua reported.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, slipped 0.64 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,980.86.
Chemical and electric appliance issues led notable gainers, while air transportation and mining issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.
--IANS
int/