Tokyo stocks close lower after hitting 30-year high

Tokyo, Feb 17 (IANS) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as investors opted to take profits following the benchmark Nikkei stock index's fresh 30-year closing high the previous day, although losses were capped by the country's first vaccine rollout.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 175.56 points, or 0.58 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 30,292.19, Xinhua reported.