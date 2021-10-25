Tokyo, surrounding prefectures lift curbs on eateries

Containing measures on the serving of alcohol and the operating hours in restaurants in the capital and Osaka was first lifted in 11 months, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tokyo, Oct 25 (IANS) Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba, as well as Osaka on Monday lifted the Covid-19 restrictions on eateries following an ongoing downward trend in infections across Japan.

Daily confirmed Covid-19 cases fell to 236 across the country on Sunday, compared to more than 25,000 reported in mid-August in the fifth wave of infections.

Tokyo confirmed 19 daily infections on Sunday, the fewest since June 17, 2020.

In Tokyo, around 102,000 eateries certified as having necessary anti-Covid measures will be no longer subject to a request to stop serving alcohol by 8 p.m.

However, about 18,000 uncertified dining establishments will need to continue following the old restrictions and must stop serving by 9 p.m.

In addition, all eateries will be requested to limit group sizes to four people per table, and for larger groups, proof of vaccination will be required.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said it would reinforce anti-Covid measures through the end of November to promote the recovery of social and economic activities while preventing a resurgence in infections.

