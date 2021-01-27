Tokyo's new daily COVID-19 cases dip back below 1,000-mark

Tokyo [Japan], January 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 973 new daily COVID-19 cases in the capital on Wednesday, bringing the city's total tally of people testing positive for the virus to 96,507, according to preliminary figures as of 3:00 pm local time.



The latest figure, as was the case on Sunday and Monday, dipped below the 1,000-mark, before rising above the threshold on Tuesday where new daily infections in the city of 14 million rose to 1,026.

Health officials said the number of patients designated as being in a "serious condition" stood at 159, rising by 11 compared to a day earlier. (ANI/Xinhua)

