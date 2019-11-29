Told Secretaries to use taxpayers' money in best way: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he has told the Secretaries to use taxpayers' money in the best way and should not be wasted.



"I'm in the Mantralaya (State Secretariat) for the first time. I just had a meeting with the Secretaries. We introduced each other. I told them to use taxpayers money in the best way, and that it should not be wasted," he said while addressing a press conference.

"I am the first Chief Minister who was born in Mumbai. It is going on in my mind, what I can do for the city," he said.

Uddhav was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday.

Later, he announced that his Cabinet has taken a decision to allot Rs 20 crore for the development of Raigad.

"I am happy to tell you all that the first decision that this Cabinet has taken is to approve Rs 20 core for the development of Raigad which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Chief Minister Thackeray had said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting. (ANI)