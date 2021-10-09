  1. Sify.com
  4. Toll from building's collapse in Georgia's Batumi reaches 5

Last Updated: Sat, Oct 9th, 2021, 15:25:02hrs
Representative image

Batumi [Georgia], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died as a result of the collapse of a residential building in the Georgian resort town of Batumi, has reached five, media reported on Saturday.

According to the Rustavi 2 broadcaster, the fifth victim is underage.
On Friday, a part of the 7-story residential building collapsed in Batumi, leaving several people trapped under the debris.
The local authorities in Batumi said that an explosion due to a gas leak could have caused the collapse. (ANI/Sputnik)

