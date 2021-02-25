Toll from COVID-19 in Brazil surpasses 250,000 people

Brasilia [Brazil], February 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 1,541 to 251,498 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Thursday.



The number of confirmed cases in the country has risen by 65,998 to 10,390,461 within the same period of time.

Brazil comes second in terms of the number of deceased people following the United States with over a half of million fatalities and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 112.85 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

