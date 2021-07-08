Tomar appeals to farmer unions to end protest, says Government ready for discussions

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday appealed to farmer unions to end their protest against the three farm laws and come forward for discussions.



The minister said that the Centre will not repeal the agricultural laws and that the government is ready to hold talks with the farmers to discuss other options.

The union minister further said that efforts will be made to provide more resources to the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC)

"APMCs will not be done away with... The Centre had declared in the Budget that the APMC will be part of the Rs 1 lakh crore infrastructure fund. APMC can benefit from the fund through loans, interest waivers..." Tomar told ANI.

Earlier today addressing a press conference, Tomar appealed to farmer unions to end the deadlock and hold discussions with the government on the farm laws.

"I want to appeal to protesting farmer unions to end their protest and to hold discussions. Government is ready for discussions. APMC will be strengthened. Efforts will be made to provide more resources to the APMCs. Rs 1 lakh crore allocated under Atmanirbhar Bharat to Farmers Infrastructure Fund can be used by APMCs.

He also spoke about amending Coconut Board Act to boost coconut farming.

"To increase coconut farming, we are amending Coconut Board Act. The Coconut Board president will be a non-official person. He will be from the farmers' community, who knows and understands the work of the field," added the Union Agriculture Minister.

On Sunday, after a meeting at the Singhu Border, leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced their decision to intensify their agitation.

The SKM had said it will send a letter to opposition parties on July 17 to ensure that the Parliament's monsoon session is used to support the farmers' struggle.

Five members from each farmer's organisation and at least 200 protestors per day will protest outside Parliament from July 22.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)