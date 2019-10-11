Tomar inaugurates first-ever 'India International Cooperatives Trade Fair' in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday inaugurated the first-ever 'India International Cooperatives Trade Fair'(IICTF) here at Pragati Maidan.



The 3-day event is being held from October 11 to October 13.

As 94 per cent of total farmers in the country are members of at least one cooperative institution, IICTF is aimed at furthering Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's vision and goal of doubling farmers' income by promoting cooperative-to-cooperative trade within India and abroad.



Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, Tomar said: "This event will introduce Indian products to a wider Indian and International market and also provide an opportunity for participating countries to showcase their products in the Indian market."

He said that around 150 Indian cooperatives are taking part in this event. (ANI)

