'Toolkit' case: Conspiracy against govt, police tells court (Ld)

Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police from Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru on Saturday. She is one of the founders of the 'Friday for Future' campaign and allegedly edited the 'toolkit' and forwarded it on social media.

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) A Delhi Court on Sunday remanded 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for her alleged involvement in sharing 'toolkit' related to farmers' protest, to five days police custody of the Special Cell.

She was produced before the Patiala House Court in Delhi, earlier on the day. While seeking her custody, the Delhi Police told the court that, "It is a larger conspiracy against the Government of India."

The accused broke down in the courtroom and told Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha that she did not make the toolkit but only "edited two on February 3".

The Delhi Police had registered a First Information Report on February 4 on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124-A, 120-A and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code against the "creators" of the toolkit, which was shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

According to police, the unfolding of events during farmers' protest around January 26, including violence near Red Fort, allegedly revealed copycat execution of the 'action plan' detailed in the toolkit.

The police said that the intention of the creators appeared to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection and ill-will against the Central government and aimed at waging social, cultural and economic war against India.

--IANS

aka/dpb