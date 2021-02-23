Toolkit case: Delhi court grants bail to Disha Ravi

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi, who was taken into custody by Delhi Police on February 13 from Bengaluru in connection with the farmers protest 'toolkit' case.



Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana has granted bail to her on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 100,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

She was produced before Patiala House Court at the end of her one-day police custody.

Disha was sent to custody as part of the police probe into violence on January 26 in the national capital during the tractor march called by farmers protesting against three new farm laws.

On Monday, a Delhi Court had granted the 21-year-old climate activist one-day police remand.

She was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr Pankaj Sharma's court at the end of her three days of judicial custody.

Delhi Police had sought five-day remand in yesterday's hearing at Patiala House Court. The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the 'toolkit' document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the 'toolkit' Google document.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. (ANI)

