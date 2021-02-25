Toolkit case: Delhi court grants interim protection from arrest to Shantanu Muluk till March 9

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to Shantanu Muluk till March 9 in ongoing in the 'toolkit' document case related to the farmers' protest.



Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana also adjourned the matter for March 9 after Delhi Police sought time to file a detailed and comprehensive reply.

Additional Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed sought seven days time to file a detailed and comprehensive reply submitting that investigating agency needs to confront him as there are contradictory replies given by the accused person.

Appearing for Muluk, advocate Vrinda Grover said that she has no issues but urged the court to extend his interim protection.

Prosecutor Ahmed said that he has instructions that there will be no coercive action against him.

Shantanu Muluk, is a suspect in the ongoing 'toolkit' document case related to the farmers' protest.

Shantanu Muluk had joined co-accused 21-year-old "climate activist" Disha Ravi at the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office in the national capital for further probe in the ongoing case.

A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to Disha Ravi.

The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the 'toolkit' document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the 'toolkit' document.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. (ANI)

