'Toolkit' case: Order on Disha Ravi's bail plea on Feb 23

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana of Patiala House Court heard the arguments of both the prosecution and defence for more than three hours and reserved the matter for Tuesday.

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) A Delhi Court will on February 23 pronounce its order in the bail application filed by climate activist Disha Ravi in the 'Toolkit' case.

The 21-year-old activist was sent to three days judicial custody on Friday, after the police told the court they will seek her custody later to confront her with co-accused Shantanu Mukul, who will join the probe on February 22.

Ravi, who faces charges of conspiracy and sedition in the 'Toolkit' conspiracy case related to the farmers' agitation, was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13. She was earlier sent to five days police custody.

The Delhi Police have contended that the Google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers' protest and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists -- Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

A 'toolkit' is a series of guidelines suggesting how a particular aim can be achieved. Toolkits chart out plans of action explaining topics at hand and offers suggestions that could be followed to achieve particular goals.

On February 14, the Delhi Police took to microblogging website Twitter to elaborate on the case. It wrote, "Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination."

She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document, the police said, adding that she worked closely with them to draft it.

"In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg," the police wrote on Twitter.

Later, she asked Thunberg to remove the main document after its incriminating details accidentally got into the public domain, the police added.

