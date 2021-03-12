Toolkit case: Shubham gets protection from arrest till March 15

Chaudhari had moved the court seeking pre-arrest bail in the matter, in which another climate activist Disha Ravi is an accused. She was granted regular bail last month.

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) A Delhi Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest till March 15 to climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari in the Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' case related to the farmers' protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said that his anticipatory bail application will be taken up with the similar plea filed by engineer-turned-activist Shantanu Muluk and lawyer Nikita Jacob on March 15.

"Meanwhile, no coercive action be taken against the person until the next date of hearing," the Additional Sessions Judge said.

The Bombay High Court had recently granted him transit anticipatory bail, providing him protection till March 12 in order to enable him to approach the competent court in Delhi for seeking appropriate reliefs.

Ravi, Muluk and Jacob are facing charges of conspiracy and sedition in the case related to the farmers' protest. The police said that the 'Toolkit' was a sinister design to defame India and cause violence.

On February 23, the court had granted regular bail to Disha Ravi. The judge allowed the bail considering the "scanty and sketchy evidence on record".

In the bail plea, Muluk has asserted that he merely created the document with information on the agitation, which was then edited by others without his knowledge.

--IANS

aka/dpb