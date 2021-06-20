Top AIIMS official says Covid waves will depend on human behaviour

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Amid the fear of a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic as the country gradually eases restrictions, Neeraj Nischal, Assistant Professor Department of Medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday said that human behaviour is one of the factors which will determine Covid waves.



"COVID-19 waves will depend on two important factors, one is virus-related and the second human-related factors. The mutation of the virus is beyond our control. Through Covid appropriate behaviour one can stop these waves," Nischal said.

Speaking about the benefits of getting vaccinated Nischal said, "Vaccination will help in preventing you from getting an infection even if you get infected then it will ensure that you do not get a severe form of the disease."

Earlier, Dr M V Padma Srivastava, head of the department of neurology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said that everyone is predicting a third wave.

"Everybody is saying not to let your guard down. Otherwise, we will hit the third wave. We have the history of hundred years ago that even the Spanish flu pandemic did have a third wave, so history is repeating itself. This is being said because of the number of variants and inappropriate behaviour among other things," she said.

According to reports, the highly transmissible variant first identified in India is now making 99 per cent of fresh COVID-19 cases in the UK. (ANI)

