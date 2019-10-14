Top Army commanders review security situation in J-K

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Top commanders of the Indian Army met on Monday and reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

The Army Commanders' Conference is being held in the national capital from October 14 to 19.

"On the initial day of the conference, the commanders along with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir where the force is playing a major role in maintaining peace and conducting counter-terrorist operations," Army sources said.



The Indian Army has deployed additional troops in the Kashmir valley and Line of Control to counter any attempts by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into India especially after the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley.

Rawat will also address the conference that would be followed by an update by Army Commanders on their respective operational and administrative issues.

Discussions on ongoing contemporary issues are also scheduled to take place.

The Army Commanders' Conference is an apex-level biannual event held in April and October every year.

A conference is an important event in the planning and execution process of the Indian Army. To ensure due diligence, decisions are taken through the collegiate system comprising Army Commanders and Senior Officers.

The Army Commanders' Conference has comprehensively deliberated all aspects of extant security dynamics, emerging security scenarios, enhancing operational capability in the near and long term and enhancement of combat edge over potential adversaries. (ANI)

The Indian Army has deployed additional troops in the Kashmir valley and Line of Control to counter any attempts by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into India especially after the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley.Rawat will also address the conference that would be followed by an update by Army Commanders on their respective operational and administrative issues.Discussions on ongoing contemporary issues are also scheduled to take place.The Army Commanders' Conference is an apex-level biannual event held in April and October every year.A conference is an important event in the planning and execution process of the Indian Army. To ensure due diligence, decisions are taken through the collegiate system comprising Army Commanders and Senior Officers.The Army Commanders' Conference has comprehensively deliberated all aspects of extant security dynamics, emerging security scenarios, enhancing operational capability in the near and long term and enhancement of combat edge over potential adversaries. (ANI)