Top Army officer visits forward locations in Arunachal

Itanagar, April 8 (IANS) The Army's Eastern Command chief, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, has visited the units deployed in the forward locations of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said here on Thursday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col P. Khongsai said that Lt Gen Chauhan, during his two-day visit to Arunachal on Tuesday and Wednesday, interacted with the troops and urged them to demonstrate professionalism in their conduct during maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the borders, while being well-prepared for all eventualities simultaneously.