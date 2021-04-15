Top Bihar bureaucrats test Covid positive

Chief Secretary Arun Singh has tested positive and went into home isolation as soon as his RT-PCR report came positive. A team of doctors is monitoring his health.

Patna, April 15 (IANS) The second wave of coronavirus is sweeping the corridors of the Bihar Secretariat with several senior officers testing positive and a few offices getting sealed after cases among the staff.

Singh had recently participated in the Chief Minister's assessment meeting on the corona crisis in Bihar.

Beside him, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Chaitanya Prasad, Principal Secretary, Finance Dr S. Sidhartha and Cabinet Minister Madan Sahani tested positive on Wednesday.

Amid the rising cases, the Health Department has sealed the Land Reforms and Revenue Department office located in the Secretariat after four employees tested Corona positive on Thursday. Other employees were directed to go under home isolation.

Earlier, offices of Panchayati Raj and the Home departments were also sealed by the Health Department after a number of cases emerged among the staff.

