Top BJP leaders hail PM Modi's speech at UNGA

New Delhi [India] Sept 27 (ANI): Top BJP leadership on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "true statesman" for his "historic" speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and congratulated him for putting India on the world stage as a leading voice.

Taking to Twitter soon after Modi's speech, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said like a true statesman, Modi has not only conveyed the message of universal brotherhood but also reminded the world of India's unprecedented contribution towards global peace.

"From 'Jan Bhagidari to Jan Kalyan to Jag Kalyan' is the new mantra for the world to follow. I congratulate PM Modi for a historic speech at UNGA," he said.Shah said the Prime Minister perfectly summed up India's cultural ethos and aspirations of 130 crore Indians and the country's resolve to build a better future for our people."PM Modi has put India on the world stage as a leading voice of reason and purpose," he said.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi's appeal to the world for a united effort against terrorism was his most important message."Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for delivering a powerful message at UNGA. His speech was a manifestation of India's imprint and intent at the global stage. His appeal to world for a united effort against terror was his most important message," he tweeted.Union Minister Nitin Gadkari thanked the Prime Minister for strongly putting forward 130 crore Indians voice at world forum."He opened the eyes of world from issues ranging from global warming to terrorism. It is again proved that the world can move ahead for peace under India's leadership," he said in a tweet.Railways Minister Piyush Goyal that the Prime Minister's message on combating terrorism, Indian heritage and inclusive development, displayed statesmanship"Congratulations PM Narendra Modi ji for giving an inspiring speech at the #UNGA. His message on combating terrorism, Indian heritage, and inclusive development, displayed statesmanship & promoted India's status as the world's largest democracy," he tweeted.Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan said the Prime Minister's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" has now gone global."Modi ji's historic speech at UNGA covering issues like world peace, multilateralism, environment protection, sanitation, health and financial inclusion has touched the hearts of not only Indians but people worldwide. Under his leadership, India is not only solving local problems but showing way to the world," he said.Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Modi's "outstanding" speech was by an acknowledged global leader showcased the heritage, values of Indian civilisation and also the extraordinary inclusive development which India has achieved under his leadership.BJP Working President congratulated Modi for his historical speech and said he put India's cultural heritage and tradition very effectively.BJP National Secretary Sunil Deodhar dubbed Modi as a global statesman who roared at the UN."Zero reference to Pakistan, shows the terrorist nation its place. He talks about three E's: Energy, Enterprise and Environment! India is now first among Global Equals," he said.Addressing the 74th session of UNGA in New York, Modi said that terrorism is one of the greatest challenges for humanity and called upon the world leaders to unite against it for the sake of humanity.He said peace and harmony is the need of the hour as he invoked the words of Swami Vivekananda in Chicago where he urged the global community to avoid dissensions.The Prime Minister said India has given Buddha to the world and not Yuddha. (ANI)